Walter Jerome Hawk, age 76, of Jefferson City, TN passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bristol Medical Center.
He was of the Lutheran faith and was the founder and owner of Mid South Shooter Supply.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Haskell and Emily Helen Mooneyhan Hawk; brothers, Guy Hawk and Bill Hawk; sisters-in-law, Betty Hawk and Mary Hawk; brother-in-law, Elward (Dit) Ball; nephew, Bo Hawk; mother-in-law, Lillian Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Martha, who loved him with all her heart; brother, Phillip Hawk of Parrottsville; sister, Mary Rosalie Ball of Morristown; sister-in-law, Nancy Hawk of Newport; close friend, Roger Byrd; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at their convenience on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Family and friends may gather at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for an 11 a.m. graveside interment service with Rev. Ronnie Trent and Rev. Greg Lindsey officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892