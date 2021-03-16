Charles “Chuck” Kelley, Jr., age 55 of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Velma and Roy Kelley and Anna Mae Raines, parents Charles Kelley, Sr. and Shirley Wilds and uncle Buck Kelley.
He is survived by his daughter Cheyenne Kelley, father Ronnie Wilds, sisters Lisa Holt and Eryn Wilds, nieces Marissa Holt, Tapanga Williams, and Harlyee Frazier, nephews Justin Holt, Dustin Holt, and Michael Frazier, great-niece and great-nephew Alexis Holt and Hank Holt, and several other family member and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Union Cemetery with Vaughn Burgin officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.