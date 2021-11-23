Freida W. Metcalf, age 62 of Newport, passed November 22, 2021 at Newport Medical Center. She was employed by Dollywood in the food services department.
She attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Del Rio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Eliza Ann Turner Metcalf, brothers, Joseph and George Metcalf, and nephew Jason Paul Metcalf.
She is survived by her brother, Paul (Gail) Metcalf, of Del Rio, her sisters, Vernell (Tony) Holt of Del Rio, and Vonda Metcalf of Newport, niece, Chrystal (David) Cheek of Seymour, and also a large number of cousins and extended family.
Graveside services will be held at the Metcalf Family Cemetery in Old 15th at Del Rio, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm, Rev. Matthew Fox will officiate.
If you wish, memorials in Frieda’s memory may be made to the Metcalf Family Cemetery, 341 Old 15th Road, Del Rio, TN.
