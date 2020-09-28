Teala Jenkins, age 71, went home to be with the Lord at her home on September 25, surrounded by loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Hartsell, Jr. and Trula Mae Gregg.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Larry Jenkins; daughter, Melissa Shelton; sons, Ralph (Sherry) Shelton, Charles (Lisa) Shelton and Todd Shelton; brothers and sisters, Larry (Blanche) Hartsell, Gary (Sharon) Hartsell, Sheila Langston, Vickie (Gene) Josey, Kevin (Tammi) Gregg, Bryan (Leah) Gregg, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of friends and family.
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Phillips Cemetery, with Rev. Matthew Parton officiated.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home. They may also sign the register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.