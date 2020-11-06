Brother Carl D. Parton, age 74, of Newport, a minister preaching God’s Word went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was the Pastor of Spirit and Truth House of Prayer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Daisy Parton; sisters Pearl Parton and Edna Naillon and brother James Parton.
Survivors include his wife Dean Parton; daughter Debbie (Terry) McKinney; sons Carl Jr. (Ponda) Parton and Matthew (Kristie) Parton; step children Michael Styles, Lloyd (Elaine) Styles, Dewey (Erica) Styles and Gary (Tracy) Styles; sisters Mary Fleming and Geraldine Adams; brothers Clyde (Peggy) Parton, Grady Parton and David (Velma) Parton; sisters-in-laws Ann (Grady) Evans and Lana Gregg.
Additional survivors include several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends including special friends Roy and Debra Lewis.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020 at Spirit and Truth House of Prayer with Pastor Matthew Parton, Pastor Rex Norton and Pastor Roy Lewis officiating.
Interment will be held in Dunn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.