Velma Lowe Barnes, age 78 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Will and Leota Lowe, daughter Angie Barnes, brothers Earl Lowe, Ruben Lowe, and Shelah Lowe, sisters Novella Blakley, Estivee Lyda, and Wilma Clark.
She is survived by her son Dale (Suzanne) Barnes, daughter Donna Majors (George Wilson), sisters Daisy Fulton and Martha (Jim) Shelton, grandchildren Brian (Asa) Majors, Shantila (Wayne) Vineyard, Hunter Barnes, Cheyenne Barnes, and Cole Hitson, six great-grandchildren, and special friends Brenda Lewis and Stacy from Smiles.
Graveside Service were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Barnes Family Cemetery where Rail Childress officiated.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.