David Woody, age 54, passed away Monday, October 11. 2021.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bean Station, Tennessee.
He worked at Berkline for 17 years before becoming disabled.
He was preceded in death by parents, Margaret Woody and Junior Woody and sister, Brenda Webb.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Turner; brothers, Ronnie (Zella) Woody of Newport, James (Sarah) Woody of Newport, Tommy (Tammy) Woody of Newport, Wallace Woody of Newport and Charles (Shirley) Woody of Bean Station; sisters, Marie Barnes of Newport, Elaine (Dea) Sherrill of Huntsville, Alabama, and Susan (Wayne) Webb of Newport; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Special thanks to his brother, Charles (Shirley) Woody for their care for him the past eight years.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bean Station with Pastor Robert White officiating.