God called another angel home.
Elmer Steve Shults, age 87 passed on June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Elmer was a very loving and caring person who never met a stranger.
He loved the Lord with his whole heart and loved to pick Christian music on the guitar and banjo with his family.
He was always willing to help anyone at any time.
He retired from Bush Brother’s.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lela Shults; parents Dalzell W. and Willie Mae Shults; sister Velma Hembre of Cosby, TN; and brother Delmer Shults. He is survived by his daughter Shawna Shults-Vandergriff; son, Steve (Joann) Shults; sisters, Thelma Murray and Sarah Miller; brothers Dale Shults and Dalzell W. Shults Jr.; grandsons, Steve Shults, Brian (Ashley) Shults, Chris (Liz) Worth; great-grandchildren and several other family members and close friends of Dandridge, TN.
The body will lie in state Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN and Wednesday until 10 a.m.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Mike Hensley officiating.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
