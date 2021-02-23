Sharon O. Myers Shelton, age 77, of Parrottsville, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Myers and Pauline Stepp Adams, sons, Steven and Timothy Renner, and brothers, Alvin Lee, Ralph E., and Ricky Lane Myers.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Joy (David Hastie) HastieMorrow, sons Roger and Dan Renner, grandchildren, Amanda Morrow, Amber Badore, and Heath Renner, great grandchildren, Annie and Lotus, brother, Gary Myers, Timothy Adams, and Robert Lynch, sisters, Danise Gass, Gracene Hensley, and Judy Lynch, and several nieces and nephews.
She was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
