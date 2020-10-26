William Parker, age 73, of White Pine, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was a veteran having retired from the National Guard with more than 28 years, retired from American Enka after 25 plus years, and loved fishing.
He was preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Essie Parker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rosetta Parker, son Kyle (Mary) Parker, daughter, Becky ( Lynn ) Hannah, brother, Clyde Parker, sister, Shelby Blair, grandchildren, Aaron (Tabitha) Mogridge, Ashley Parker and April Hannah (Brandon Darling), great-granddaughters, Alexis Grace Darling and Athena Grace Mogridge, and he had so many very special friends , just too many to mention individually.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the register book at Manes Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020.
The register may be signed online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Hartsell McCurry, Jr. officiated.
Burial followed in the Coleman Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.