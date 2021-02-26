Craig Alan Sorrell, age 44 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wilbur and Nelle Allen and Herman and Orla Sorrell, uncles, Charles and Gary Allen, and aunt Willian Stokely.
He is survived by his father, Gary (Kathy) Sorrell of Newport, mother, Margaret Sorrell of Newport, brothers, Brian Sorrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kevin Foust of Columbus, Mississippi, and Kasey Foust of Laurel, Mississippi, sisters Jennifer Holt and Kerri Price, both of Newport, nieces and nephews, Nikki Cates, Cory Sorrell, Tia Sorrell, Hunter Holt, Cadence Holt, Keylee Foust, Isaac Price, Colton Foust, and LiLiana Foust, great-nieces Alice and Adeline Sorrell, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Union Cemetery where Shannon Washam officiated. Burial followed.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
