Mr. Jacob Floyd Frazier, age 15, of Cosby, was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at U.T. Medical Center, due to a fatal dirt bike accident.
He was employed at Food City in Gatlinburg, Tn.
Jacob would light up a room when he came through it. He made sure everyone was smiling before he left. He was the smartest and funniest young man. He knew what he wanted and worked hard to get it. His life was cut way too short and so many hearts are broken.
He was preceded in death by his papaw Timothy Frazier, great-grandparents Clarence “Pyetom and Greta Evans, Ronald and Geneva Frazier, and Glennie Rathbone.
Jacob will be sadly missed by his dad Johnathan “Liljohn” Frazier, mom April Ray, his little brother Hayden Ray, grandparents Priscilla Evans and Joseph Phillips, papaw Ricky Ray, nana Olena Ray, aunt Kimber Ray, uncles Daniel Frazier (Samantha Flood) and Nicholas (Amy) Barnett all of Cosby. Additional survivors include a host of close family, friends and cousins including Annalena Barnett, Alora Barnett, Emma Ray and a special cousin Liam John Frazier.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Sutton Cemetery with Pastor Raymond Collins officiating. Family and friends met at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expenses.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.