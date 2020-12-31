Darrell Lynn Shults, age 66, of Newport, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.
He was born April 12, 1954 and a graduate of Cocke County High School.
He was also of the Baptist faith.
He was a very friendly person and enjoyed visiting and talking to his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Shults and Ethyl Bradley Shults Payne, and stepfather, Creed Payne.
He is survived by his brother, Homer Bradley of Bybee, cousins, Bonnie Jenkins of Newport and J.B. McCarter of Morristown, and special friends, Rod Evans, Diana Grooms, and Nancy Johnson.
The family wishes to extend a special “thank you” to his caretaker, Penny Gates.
A graveside service was held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darrell L. Shults.