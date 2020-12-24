Sharon Lindsey, age 64, of Newport, passed away and went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Wanda Ella Roe McCoig.
She is survived by her husband, James Donny Lindsey, of Newport, daughter, Amy (Tony) Anthony, of Newport, brother, Michael McCoig, of Cosby, aunt Dulcie (Bud) Sisk of Arkansas, grandchildren, James, Cameron and Breanna Anthony, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Ambrose Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.