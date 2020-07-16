Charles Cureton, Jr., age 75, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He was a member of Gethsemane Freewill Baptist Church and a Sunday School Teacher for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his son Timmy Lee Cureton; parents Charles and Dorothy Cureton; and sister Trula Costner.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Cureton; son Todd (Patsy) Cureton; brother Randy (Donna) Cureton; grandchildren Megan (Bryan) Spencer, Tanner Cureton (Patricia) and Marina Cureton; great-grandchildren Tabaya, Zayli, and Kolx Spencer, and Chanlee Saylor; nephew whom he raised Brandon Lawson; niece Amy Strange and Wendy Reed; brother-in-law Bill Costner; and special friend Brian Laforge.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Union Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
