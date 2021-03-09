Lonnie Jones, 77, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, following a lingering illness with pulmonary fibrosis.
Born on August 28, 1943, he was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Beatrice (Cassell) Jones, his sister Barbara Jo Dunn and sister-in-law Anita Gorrell.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 42 years, Cathy Renner Jones, sons Brad (Jacqulyn) Jones and Seth Jones and was a proud “Papa” to his sweet granddaughter, Emery Claire Jones.
He is also survived by brothers-in-law Charles Dunn, Donnie (Rose) Renner and Jimmy Gorrell, niece Trena (Jimmy) Parks, nephew Tyler Dunn, and several cousins.
A long-time banker, Lonnie started in 1961 at Merchants and Planters Bank, and ended his 59-year career with over 20 years at Newport Federal Bank. During his career, he was active in many community civic affairs and charities.
He was the former chairman of the Economic Development Commission, involved in the formation of the Cocke County Partnership, an active supporter of Habitat for Humanity, United Way, and the CCHS Quarterback Club, charter member of Volunteer Bassmasters, the former president and two-time Lion of the Year of the Newport Lions Club, and many others.
For relaxation, Lonnie enjoyed golfing (60 years, with two holes in one) and fishing. Very active in his church, Lonnie was proud to be a Christian.
He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was a veteran, serving in the 119th Air National Guard in Alcoa as a medic for six years.
He was honorably discharged in October 1970.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 with Don Smith and Charlie Boggan officiating. Burial will follow. Per CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Southside Baptist Church Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 668, Newport, TN, 37822, or a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.