James M. Roberts, Jr. (Jim), age 84 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, after a short illness with cancer.
He was born in Greenville, TN, on April 14, 1937.
He grew up in Waterville, NC, attended Clemson College in Clemson, SC, and graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1968.
Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton where he was an active Deacon and Sunday School Director.
He was a member of the Masons, Eastern Star, and the Lions Club.
He served as Scoutmaster to the local Scout Troop #194 for many years.
He retired from TVA as a fisheries biologist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitch and Nell Roberts.
His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Alda Roberts; his son Jamie (Carmen) Roberts; his six grandchildren, Noah, Seth, Luke, Susan, Christian, and Matthew Roberts.
He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Ann and Ronda; several nephews, great nephews and nieces; great-great nieces; and several cousins. .
He is survived by his life-long friends, Charles Lewis Moore and Charlie Tingen.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Ann and the Hearth Hospice team for their care.
Jim was an organ and tissue donor, and his remains will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the church with the service beginning at 3:33 p.m.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN, at a later date.
