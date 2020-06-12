Helen Lucille Phillips, age 94, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
“She was everybody’s Granny Helen.”
She was an avid gardener who loved her flowers and her yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Mitchell Phillips, Sr., her parents Michael Parton and Lina McCarter Williams, and her brother Jesse Parton.
She is survived by her sons Mitchell ‘Butch’ (Drucilla) Phillips, Jr., Rev. Max (Sandy) Phillips, daughter Carolyn (Buff) Wiley, grandchildren James (Jennifer) Brown, Michael and Megan Phillips, Mickie (Dianna) Phillips, Rachel (Wes) Callison, Barry Phillips, and Craig (Emily) Phillips, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank you’ to the staff of Tennova Newport Convalescent Center for their love and care of our mother.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Ball officiating.
Burial will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 12:00 noon in the Phillips Cemetery, Hwy 321, Cosby.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Helen L. Phillips.
