Donna Dean Stokely, of Del Rio, went home to Jesus on February 27, 2021 at age 64.
She was born on November 28th, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother to her family, and a caring friend.
Donna enjoyed decorating, cooking, taking walks in nature, and caring for her dogs, particularly Jo Jo.
She loved spending time with friends, listening to gospel music, especially Elvis Presley, attending Sandhill Church of God, and helping those who were sick.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Dorthy Stidham, Georgetown, Ohio; sons, George Cooper, Oneida, Tennessee and Justin Hinkle, Mt. Orab, Ohio, as well as her brother, Delmar Stidman, Williamsburg, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, George Randall Stokely of Del Rio; daughters, Robyn Caldwell (James) of Del Rio and Aimy Anderson, Mt. Orab, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Gail Cooper, Del Rio; grandchildren, Vanessa and Elizabeth Cooper, Del Rio; Aerial Hayes and Colby Shelton (Alexis) and great-grandson, Xzavier Shelton, all of Newport, Tennessee; sister, Joyce Pelfrey, Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers, Robert Stidham, Lancaster, Ohio; David Stidham, Hazard, Kentucky; Patrick Danbury (Missy), Seaman, Ohio; Dale Stidham (Amy), Ripley, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Rita Turner and son, Jackie, and family, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Clark Cemetery in Del Rio where Pastor Tommy Ball officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses may be made to Manes Funeral Home, 363 E Main Street, Newport, Tennessee 37821.
Family and friends may sigh the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.