Mary Coakley, age 86, of Parrottsville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max Coakley, parents L.B. and Mildred Ragan, and sons Roger, David, and Timmy Coakley.
She is survived by her brother Charles Ragan, grandchildren Israel Todd (Julie) Coakley, Jennifer (Terry) Stokely, Jerry Coakley, and Grant Coakley; great-grandchildren: Madison, Keli, Sidney, Haley, Alyssa, Kaden, Keagan, Brooke, and TJ, Bailey, Braxtyn, and Bryson; special caregiver Wanda Keller, and family-of-the-heart Missy Kirkpatrick, Kirstie Damos, and Declan.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12:00 noon in Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Roy Dalton officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Coakley.
