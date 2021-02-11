Valerie E. Hembree, age 77, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Earl Hembree, parents, Gordon and Jovita Hall, and daughter, Judy Clevenger, daughter-in-law Angie Hembree.
She is survived by her sons, Gordon ‘Skip” Clevenger (Sheryl) of Newport, Billy Gorrell (Lisa Reece) of Newport, Atlas Hembree (Cara) of Parrottsville, James Hembree of Newport, daughter, Ellen Wilson (Ray Click) of Newport, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ned Ramsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Centerview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
