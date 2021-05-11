Tessie Jane Bradshaw, age 95 of Del Rio, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Annie Stokely, husband Hugh Bradshaw, son-in-law Eddie Owens, and grandson Jeremy Owens.
She is survived by her son R.L. (Lora) Stokely, daughter Janie Owens, grandsons Randall Stokely, Willie Stokely, Anthony Stokely and Derwin Owens, sister Nelle Mathis, and other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Cagle officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday. May 14, 2021 in the Stokely Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.