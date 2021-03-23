Sandra Miller Taylor, age 70, of Newport passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tennova Medical Center in Newport after a brief illness.
She was a member of New Life Baptist Church.
Sandra was a well-known musician and shared her talents in service to her Lord and Savior for approximately 60 years.
She was a piano student of Mrs. Eleanor Hickey.
She attended Northport and Newport Grammar Schools and was a member of the CCHS class of 1968.
Sandra also took piano and music theory classes at Walters State.
Sandra spent most of her working career with her family’s business, Miller’s Auction Gallery.
Recently, she had lovingly cared for her precious friend, Phyllis Bryant. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, George Miller, Jr., and Bobbie Frances McCravey Miller and her former husband, Haskell Taylor.
Recently, she had lost her dear friend, Teresa Coker.
Sandra is survived by her son, Randall Scott (Randy) Keys (Kathy) of Sevierville, her brother, Donnie Miller (Kathy) of Newport, her sisters, Sharon Kear of Newport, and Debbie Hommel (Ronnie) of Parrottsville.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Ashley Danielle Keys, Newport, Aspenn Blaec Keys (Andrea) Mascot, and Randall Marvin Bobby Keys, Sevierville. Her two special great-grandsons, James Scott Reed, and Kai Major McClain, as well as several step-grandchildren are also survivors.
She was blessed with several nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
A Visitation will be held by the family in her memory at Manes Funeral Home, Thursday, March 25th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. following CDC guidelines.
A Memorial Service will be held at New Life Baptist Church at a later date. Memorials may be given in Sandra’s honor to the church of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfunerahome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.