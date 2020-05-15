Richard Lee Lovell, age 60, of Church Hill, formerly of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Mickey Lovell.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Lovell of Church Hill, son John Lovell of Church Hill, mother Hilda Lovell, of Church Hill, sisters Michelle Lovell, step-mother Debra Lovell of Morristown, all formerly of Newport, several other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Union Cemetery with Rev. Ned Ramsey officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
