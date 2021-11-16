Kenneth Derl Arnold, age 74, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the company of cherished family members.
He was preceded in death by his father John Henry Arnold, his mother Georgia Hall Arnold, his sister June Crenshaw, and his brother Larry Arnold.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Ann Woods Arnold, his daughter Rebecca Arnold, his son David Arnold, his daughter Kendra (Steven) Key, his granddaughters Hannah Key and Brittany (Tyler) Horn, and his great granddaughter Penelope Horn.
He is also survived by his brother Johnny (Carolyn) Arnold, brother Jerry (Joyce) Arnold, sister Reba Gail (David) Glidewell, brother-in-law Rad Crenshaw, many nieces, nephews, members of church family and friends. Brother Kenny’s greatest joy in life was sharing the Gospel and the Word of the Lord, and he did this throughout the entirety of his life.
He welcomed everyone with a warm smile, and never failed to conjure a laugh from someone during conversation.
In the earlier years of his life, he graduated from Johnson Bible College and pursued graduate studies at Cincinnati Bible Seminary.
Following his studies, Kenny went on to minister in churches throughout the United States, doing so in the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Before his passing, he ministered at English Mountain Christian Church in Newport, Tennessee, where his sermons will be missed.
Kenny was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, minister, friend, and teacher, and his gentle presence will be greatly missed by everyone that came to meet him.
The family will receive friends at English Mountain Christian Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. and a service will follow at 11 a.m. where his memory will be uplifted and his life will be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnson University in his memory. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.