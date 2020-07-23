Barbara Jean Poe, 85, of Newport, TN, passed away July 17, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Paul and Kate Shelton on November 21, 1934, in Newport, TN.
She was the oldest of four children, her siblings being James Shelton, Shirley Giles and John Ray Shelton (predeceased in death). Barbara grew up in the Irish Cut community.
She married the late Edward Poe in 1950. Four years later they relocated to California where they lived in San Bernardino and San Diego for 37 years before retiring to Newport.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Allen Poe and infant son Darrell Poe.
Barbara is survived by her brother James Shelton (Shirley), sister Shirley Giles (Landon), and her two children: Karen Poe Freiheit (husband David), of Haymarket, VA and Brian K. Poe, (wife, Ramona, deceased) of Fredericksburg, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tyler Freiheit, (Jenni), Jodi Houpos (Christopher), Kelly Freiheit, Anthony Poe, Moya Waters (Ryan), Brandon Parker, and Brian Poe II;
Barbara had thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Wellington Manor Assisted
Living Facility and Smoky Mountain Hospice for the unconditional, loving and professional care they provided for Barbara. She loved and appreciated all of you.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 25, 2020 in Union Cemetery, Newport, with Rev. Kris Brady officiating.
The family requests in lieu of flower donations be made to support breast cancer research or to Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: :www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.