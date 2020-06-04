Debra Potts, age 50, of Dandridge, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Jo Potts.
She is survived by her father Robert Potts of Dandridge, brothers David Potts, Mike Potts, and Tony (Kim) Potts, nieces and nephews: Jarett Arnold, Corinna Potts, Jordan Potts, Jason Potts, Cassandra Potts, Nicholas Potts, Malachi Fine, and Stevie Gorrell; also her aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery with Harold Ball and James Tullock officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
