George R. Carmichael, age 93 of White Pine passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He was retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 40+ years, Nora Mooneyham Carmichael, Step-daughter, Aileen Black, parents, Frank and Dovie Carmichael; siblings, Robert Carmichael (Molly), Ceil Carmichael (Nell), Bonnie Carmichael Franklin (Bob), Paul Carmichael, John Carmichael, Joann Carmichael, Robbie Carmichael Heacker (Fred), Frank Jr Carmichael (Jolynn), Jack Carmichael (Bernice) and Granddaughter Patricia Ramsey.
Survivors include; Beloved Sister, Barbara Carmichael Parks, special niece, Carol Anne Williams, grandson, James Black, great-grandsons, Steven (Jessie) Yates, Jason Yates and Christopher Yates, special great niece, Cassi Williams and several more nieces, nephews and other family members.
Graveside Interment service were held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at White Pine Cemetery.
Friends and family paid their respects between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
