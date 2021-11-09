Priscilla “Elayne” Valentine, age 73 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Georgia Mae Whitlock, brothers Gary and Randy Whitlock, and sister-in-law Amy Whitlock.
She is survived by her husband Pud Valentine of Newport, son Micky (Loretta) Valentine of Newport, brothers Marty Whitlock and Lemmy Whitlock both of Newport, sisters Charlotte (Lee) Ray of Dandridge, Susan (Jimmy) Hance of Del Rio, Shelia (Buddy) Fox of Newport, and Janice (Dallas) Bell of Newport, grandchildren Ariel and Erica Valentine, great-grandchildren Okland and Lian, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens where Daniel Bell officiated.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.