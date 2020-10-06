Melvina Blackwell, age 85, of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Edwina and was retired from Electrovoice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Blackwell, parents, Milas and Sarah Coggins, brothers, Walt, Wallace, Pat, Alfred, Hoover, John, and Lonnie Coggins, and sister, Winnie Carroll.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Charlie) Rollins and Linda (Teddy) Kilgore, granddaughter, Kristin (Major) Presnell, sister, Annie James, and several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Martha France.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery where Pastor Glen Franklin officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1645 Pleasant Grove Church Rd, Newport, TN 37821.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Melvina Blackwell.