Adela Mae Prince, age 92, of Newport, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Allen, Pamela Hatfield (Gregg), brother, Michael Withrow, one grandchild, five great-grandchildren, also other family and friends.
Memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at West End Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the memorial service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.mnaesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.