Brenda Smith, age 58 of Parrottsville, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family at her home Monday, December 13, 2021.
Brenda was a quiet woman with a big heart. She was a physical education teacher with the Cocke County System for over 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her dad Earl Truman and husband Charles Donald Smith.
She is survived by her son Tyler “Chase” Smith, mother Shirley Shults, sisters Sandra (John) Trobaugh, Donna (Lewis) Wright both from Memphis, Linda (Mike) Johnson of Nashville, and Barbara (Bill) Collins, and brother Earl (Brenda) Schultz of Memphis.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.