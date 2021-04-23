Virginia Louise Duncan Jaynes, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene W, Jaynes, parents Recil and Ophia Duncan, sister Panda Gregg, brothers, Reese “Bud” Duncan and Eugene Duncan, and beloved niece Sharon Duncan.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law Karen and Jerry Vance of Knoxville, TN, brother Paul Duncan of Newport, TN, step-granddaughters Ashley Green of Newport, TN, Laura Silver of Chattanooga, TN, and Amy Figueroa of Charlotte, NC, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews who she loved as her own children.
Virginia graduated Cocke County High School in 1948.
She joined South Central Bell in 1949, retiring in 1983 with 35 years of dedicated service.
Never one to entertain idleness, she went on to join the staff part-time at Baptist Hospital of Cocke County where she would enjoy 17 years of service as a PBX operator.
Virginia was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly.
She was a longtime member of West End Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School Class of Carolyn Layman.
She joyously served the Lord and her Church, family and friends with her love and passion of cooking and baking, ministering to so many with her delicious home-cooked meals and mouth-watering desserts.
She especially enjoyed canning and making her jams and jellies and her famous apple butter.
She was the happiest when she was in her kitchen preparing meals for others. She leaves a legacy of a servant’s heart.
Virginia loved traveling and seeing the world.
Her infectious smile would light up a room and she possessed an amazing sense of humor, for which she will always be remembered.
The family wishes to express their sincere heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Dr. James Williams and the amazing staff of Tennova Newport Convalescent Center for their kindness, love and compassion in caring for their “Miss Jenny”. You truly stepped in to become her second family during this difficult past year and she loved each of you deeply.
The family also wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice of Morristown for their care, kindness and compassion.
We especially thank Kimberly White who faithfully and lovingly cared for her the past 18 months.
Words can never express our appreciation and will never be forgotten.
The family also wishes to thank her long-time caregivers Mary Ellen Watson, Kendall Swift and JoAnna Dunlap for their devotion, love and care to her.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for viewing and to sign the guest register.
Graveside service and burial will be held privately by the family.
A proper celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date at Providence Baptist Church when we can all gather together safely.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.