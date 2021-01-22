Charles Thomas ‘Tom’ Webb

Charles Thomas Webb, age 90, died January 14, 2021 after a brief stay at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City. He was born on December 30, 1930 to the late John and Alverta (Ogle) Webb.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Della (BB) Hill, Ruth Conway, Carol (Cooter) Kelley, brother Johnny Webb and brothers-in-law J.C. Watts and Carroll Kelley, nephews Richie Conway and Steve Kelley.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in law Mike and Jayna Webb and Charles and Wendy Webb; his grandchildren Leslie (Pooh) and Travis Sane, Callie (Duck) and Tyler White, Cody Webb and Kasey Webb; his great-grandson Korbyn Heath Sane; sister Louise Watts, brothers-in-law Marshall Hill and Steve Conway and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tom was a resident of the Community Living Center at the James H. Quillen VA Hospital in Johnson City following an accident in December of 2015.
He served in the U.S. Army from March, 1950 until December, 1953 where he served in the Korean War.
Tom was cremated at his request and the family held a private memorial.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and special friends who helped take care of Tom during his stay at the Community Living Center.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite church or charity.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.