Mr. Thomas Wayne Breeden

Mr. Thomas Wayne Breeden, age 51, of Cosby, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.

Survivors include his parents Warren and Laura “Tootie” Breeden of Cosby; sisters Sandy (Tim) Wise of Newport, Cindy (Dale) Jenkins and Cathy Breeden all of Cosby; aunts Betty Williams, Sarah Stuart and Nancy Johnson and uncles Bobby Harper and Chip Bryant all of Cosby; nieces Jules Jenkins and Bailey Breeden both of Cosby and Kortnee Wise of Newport; nephews Scott (Shasta) Jenkins of Cosby and Morgan Jenkins of Knoxville; five great nieces and four great nephews. To all his nieces and nephews, “Uncle loves yuns”. Additional survivors include many other family members and friends.

The family will host a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy

Recommended for you