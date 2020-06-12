Mr. Thomas Wayne Breeden, age 51, of Cosby, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.
Survivors include his parents Warren and Laura “Tootie” Breeden of Cosby; sisters Sandy (Tim) Wise of Newport, Cindy (Dale) Jenkins and Cathy Breeden all of Cosby; aunts Betty Williams, Sarah Stuart and Nancy Johnson and uncles Bobby Harper and Chip Bryant all of Cosby; nieces Jules Jenkins and Bailey Breeden both of Cosby and Kortnee Wise of Newport; nephews Scott (Shasta) Jenkins of Cosby and Morgan Jenkins of Knoxville; five great nieces and four great nephews. To all his nieces and nephews, “Uncle loves yuns”. Additional survivors include many other family members and friends.
The family will host a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
