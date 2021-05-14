Myra Ellison, 78, passed away on April 23, 2021 following a brief illness.
Myra was born in Newberry, SC, a daughter of the late Willie L. and Okla Rollins Ellison.
Myra graduated from Cocke County High School and attended David Lipscomb University.
She retired from Jefferson Pilot/Lincoln Financial after forty years of service. Myra was a member of the church of Christ.
Surviving are a brother, Gary (Jane) Ellison, three nieces and one great-nephew.
Private inurnment was held at Guilford Memorial Park with arrangements by Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremation.