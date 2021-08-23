Charles Claude Yates, age 62, of Newport, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.
He was a veteran having served in the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ruth Yates, sister, Brenda Ramsey.
He is survived by his son, Matthew (Kendra) Yates, of Palm Harbor, Florida, daughter, Jennifer (Marshall) Stinnett, of Cloudland, Georgia, sisters, Joyce (William) Rolen of Cosby, Charlotte Eriksen, Diane Bautista and Linda Hembree all of Newport, grandchildren, Caleb, Emma and Thomas Stinnett, and Elton and Evelyn Yates, also special friend, Pam Suggs, other family and friends.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 and funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Rev. Mike Hensley officiated.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at:www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.