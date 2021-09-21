Charles Edward “Beanie” McMahan, age 73 of Newport, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home.

He was a devoted husband, beloved father, a faithful friend to many, and an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard & Mildred McMahan; and a son, Justin McMahan.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda; daughters, Shana & Brandi McMahan; step-daughters, Marcia (Ricky) Dabbs & Sherry Benson (Steve Neal); son, Shannon Pierce; best friend, Jim Valentine; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; countless friends; and Bandit, his loyal border collie mix.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Union Cemetery.

Family & friends may also send condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family.

Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the McMahan family.

Recommended for you