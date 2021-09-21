Charles Edward “Beanie” McMahan, age 73 of Newport, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home.
He was a devoted husband, beloved father, a faithful friend to many, and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard & Mildred McMahan; and a son, Justin McMahan.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; daughters, Shana & Brandi McMahan; step-daughters, Marcia (Ricky) Dabbs & Sherry Benson (Steve Neal); son, Shannon Pierce; best friend, Jim Valentine; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; countless friends; and Bandit, his loyal border collie mix.
A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Union Cemetery.
Family & friends may also send condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the McMahan family.