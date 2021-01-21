Mary Jo Luttrell, age 84 of Mosheim, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was a loving caretaker and was a member of Bewley’s Chapel Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother
She is survived by her husband of 64 years: Robert Luttrell; daughters: Robin Haun and Ronda (Mike) Kolar; grandchildren: Jessica Cavanaugh, Whitney (Billy) Ottinger, and Devin (Lucas) Henderson; great grandchildren: Allie Ottinger, Ariel Ottinger, Acea Ottinger, Angel Ottinger, and Arabella Henderson; a brother L.E. (Patricia) Livingston and sister: Evelyn Moses.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents: Lon and Katherine Livingston; loving brothers: P.C. Livingston, R.C. Livingston, D.C. Livingston and Jimmy Livingston.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel following the visitation with Rev. Steve Ryman officiating.
Interment will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Resthaven Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Pallbearers are: Billy Ottinger, Terry Ottinger, Mike Kolar, Dan Linsey, Lucas Henderson, and Donnie Black.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.