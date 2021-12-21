Jack Ernest Myers, 77, of Millville passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Newport, TN to the late Eddie Myers and Sara Wines Myers, he was the husband of Gail Holt Myers.
Jack was a graduate of Woodstown High School, class of 1962.
He served in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier in Long Beach, CA.
He had always worked in Information Technology as a supervisor and was formerly employed with Prudential Insurance in both Los Angeles and Millville, Atlantic City Electric in Pleasantville and most recently at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City.
He was a former member of the American Legion Post 82 in Millville, and had also been a Deacon at Norma Baptist Church in Norma, NJ.
In his free time, he enjoyed telling people what to do, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jack loved to cook and barbecue and enjoyed feeding everyone. A family favorite was taco night where Jack made everything from scratch including his amazing tortillas.
He is survived by; his wife Gail Holt Myers; his children, Michael W. Myers (Georgette) and Laura Myers-Gabrylewicz (Joseph); his grandchildren, Stephen Myers, Victoria Langsdorf (Matt Wetzel), Nicholas Myers (Bella Postorivo) and Mercina Myers; his brothers, Elvis Myers of NJ, Estel Myers and Elbert Myers of SC and his sisters, Edna Nolen of NC, and Ethel Cranmer (Bruce) of NJ. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Billie Raines, L. Eugene Myers, Earl Myers, Eulas Myers and Edith Myers Swan.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 with funeral service at 1 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Wines & Myers Cemetery in Newport.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.