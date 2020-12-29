Anthony Dale Smith, age 59, of Newport, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.
He was a graduate of Cosby High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Smith, Sr., brother, John L. Smith, Jr. and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Lane Smith and several cousins.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery where Pastor Cleo Williamson officiated.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anthony Dale Smith.