Mr. Dolman “Red” Ball, age 76, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He loved to work in his garden, cook for his family, watch old westerns and wwe on television.
His patience, hard work and love for his family will never be forgotten, he will be remembered and loved always.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mac Ball and Beulah Bullington Moore; sister Joy Hill and brothers Buster “Buck” L.V. Ball and J.I. Ball.
Survivors left to love and carry on his precious memories include his wife of forty-eight years Etta Shelton; daughters Amy Shelton and Amanda Clevenger; son-in-law Clinton Clevenger; grandchildren Erika and Bryson McClain, Keely and Kera Clevenger and Hayley Brooks; great grandsons Peyton and Leiland; sisters Edna Ball and Dean Crumbley and brother Everett “Gizzy” Moore.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.