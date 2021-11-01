Vennis Lucille McCampbell Cate, age 93 of White Pine, TN, born on April 2, 1928 gained her heavenly wings and joined her loving husband of 69 years in heaven on October 30, 2021.
She was of the Methodist faith and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age.
She enjoyed working on the farm for many years with her husband.
She also spent several years working at Magnavox.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy H. Cate; parents, Wallace and Julia McCampbell; brothers, John, James and Paul McCampbell; sisters, Vinyard Matthews and Parathenia Matthews; brothers-in-law, Robert Franklin and Lon Franklin; sister-in-law, Lois McCoig; sons-in-law, George H. Davis, Jr. and Jimmie Wilson.
She leaves behind her daughters, Sharon Davis and Mary Ann Wilson; grandchildren, Crystal Smith (Dason Stubblefield), Tina Wilson (Jamie Carr), Vanessa Davis (Brandon Westmorland); great-grandchildren, Brayden Sutton, Jade Coats, Elijah Briggs; brothers, L. C. (Edna) McCampbell and David MaCampbell; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Franklin and Sylvia Frankin; brother-in-law, Garland McCoig; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Charter Senior Living, formerly known as Chandler House, for the special care and love she received while residing there, and also the staff at Jefferson Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care that was given to her during her stay there.
She loved all the nurses there. She had a special friend at Charter Senior Living, Bobye Riney who visited with Vennis, and they shared many evenings talking together.
Those were particularly special times when family wasn’t permitted to go inside the building.
We will forever be grateful for that special friendship and bond they developed and shared.
Farrar Funeral Home chapel will be open for visitation for friends and family on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Graveside interment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at McCampbell’s Chapel with Rev. Darrell Chambers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brayden Sutton, Marty McCampbell, Dewayne McCampbell, Rick McCampbell, Bud McCoig, Jamie Carr and Elijah Briggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Dason Stubblefield and Brandon Westmorland.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892.