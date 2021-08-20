Lacye “Phil” Nease, age 87 of Maryville, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Pecks Memorial United Methodist Church.
Phil was a 35-year Veteran of the United States Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard 134th Air Refueling Group.
His greatest joy in life was his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mattie Lee Sisk Neas; sister, Anna Katherine Sane.
Survived by wife of 64 years, Charlotte Nease; son, Rob Nease of Maryville; daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and David Dukes of Maryville, Sheila and Mike McNeil of Maryville; grandchildren, Michelle and Chris Large of Oak Ridge, Matthew and Amanda Niethammer of Knoxville, Meredith and Josh Buckner of Knoxville, Megan and Ryan King of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jenna McClelland of Mobile, Alabama, Michael McClelland Nease of Maryville, Jason McNeil of Knoxville, Scott McNeil of Knoxville, Fletcher Dukes of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Andy Dukes of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Silas, and Eloise Large, Judah and Mary Chandler Buckner, Nora Niethammer, Isaac Patch; and many close and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Community Food Connection, P.O. Box 786, Alcoa, TN 37701.
Friends may come by and sign the register and pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Smith Chapel.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Greg Long and Rev. Josh Buckner officiating with a private family service following.
