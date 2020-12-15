Mrs. Nancy G. Wilson

Mrs. Nancy Ann Gunter Wilson, age 100, of Cosby, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Nancy was born in what is now The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and resided there until the family home was purchased by the GSMNP. She continued to live in Cosby where she raised her family and was known by most of the community as Granny.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bashie and David Gunter; daughters and sons-in-law Patsy and Kiff Sutton and Martha and Fred Evans; daughter Vera Shults; great great granddaughter Scarlet Chesnutt; sons-in-law J.C. Mathis and Charles Sutton; granddaughter April Hawthorne; sisters Mary Hill, Queenie Grooms and Beulah Hooper and brothers James Gunter and Creed Gunter.
Survivors include her daughters Wilma (Bobby) Frisbee of Newport, Carolyn Sutton of Sevierville, Ruth Mathis of Cosby and Judy (Lonnie) Ottinger of Parrottsville; sons J.D. Wilson (Lou Webb), Jackie (Sheri) Wilson and Junior (Lynda) Wilson all of Cosby; twenty-three grandchildren including special grandchildren Sherry Wilson, Elaine Shropshire and Melissa Lindsey who helped care for her; forty-six great grandchildren and twenty-six great great grandchildren. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews and many friends including special friends Melinda Vadassy, Bob and Cindy Evans.
A private graveside service will be held.
Family and friends may visit at their convenience between 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.