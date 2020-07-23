Mary ‘Maggie’ Zimmer, age 78, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Martin ‘Bob’ Zimmer, parents Frank and Ella Mae Brown, several brothers and sisters, and step-children Joyce Swatzell and Martin Zimmer.
She is survived by her sons William McGaha of Newport and David Zimmer of Conover, North Carolina; daughters Melody (Troy) Tipton of Knoxville and Angela McGaha of Sevierville; grandchildren Daniel Tipton and Katelyn Tipton; great-grandchildren Nova Martin and Malcom Martin; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home with funeral services following at 7:00 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may drop by the funeral home from 12:00–5:00 p.m. on Friday and sign the guest register or online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Please observe safe social distancing; masks are recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.