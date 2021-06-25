Cathy May (Stinnett) O’Dell, age 74 of Newport, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June, 24, 2021.
Cathy was a loving wife and mother, and she will be missed by all those friends and family that loved her.
Cathy is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Joy Drew O’Dell; her three sons, Joey David (wife Lisa) O’Dell, Jeffrey Donald O’Dell and Wm. Brad O’Dell; her grandchildren Sara Johnson (husband Michael and children Benjamin and Ethan) and Julie Dalton (husband Jason and children Ethan, Rachel, Hunter, Halynn and Baylor); her brother Andy Stinnett (wife Tricia and children Jason and Lindsey) and her sisters Karen Regan (daughter Betty) and Marilyn Mantooth (husband Darrell and son Lance); her sister-in-law Jan (O’Dell) Gregg (and daughter Julie); special friend to the family Anita Taylor (and son Isaac); and her church family past and present from Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Glennie and Lawrence Stinnett (and infant son Stephen); her Mother and Father-In-Law Eulala and Monroe “Budge” O’Dell; and her dear friends “Aunt” Lizzie Woods and Martha Pridgen.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home with the funeral to follow.
The family will meet at 2 p.m. for a brief service on Sunday, June 27 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the burial at Shady Grove Community Cemetery to follow. Rev. Jack Swanger will officiate.
