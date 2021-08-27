Donald Carl Shelton, age 70, of Cosby, passed away August 26, 2021. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Everett Lee Shelton; sisters, Jean Jenkins, Iva Cogdill.
He is survived by his wife, Felicia Shelton; daughter, Amber Shelton (John Barnes); two special grand children, Matt and Marc Shelton, Kenlee and Leland Barnes; brother, jerry Shelton; sisters, Gail Miller, Judith Shelton, Hilda Frazier; sister in law, Dot Barnes; brothers in law, Chuck Smithpeters, Brummitt and Joyce Smithpeters also several other family and friends.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Clark Cemetery Hartford TN.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by manes Funeral Home.