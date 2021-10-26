Dorothy M. Allen, age 96, of Newport, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.
Years earlier, she owned and operated North Port Drive-In for 16 years from 1969 to 1985, worked as a seamstress at Singers Sewing, and drove a double-decker streetcar through the streets of Cleveland, Ohio, at only 16 years old.
She was a loving soul to all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John B (Diddle) Allen, Jr.; her children Pamela Cole and Ethan Allen; parents James McMahan and Estie McMahan Layman; and her brothers Roy McMahan, E. C. McMahan, Kelly McMahan, Eugene (Gene) Layman, and Jackie Layman.
She is survived by her daughter Gwynda Allen of Ohio/Arizona; sons John B (JB) Allen, III, and Scott Allen of Newport; grandchildren Laura Weeks, Walter (Buddy) Cole, Meghan Cole, Michael Allen, Dorothy Allen, Brandeanna Allen, John B Allen, IV, Jordan Allen, Ashley Allen; and 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and brother Ed (Peachie) Layman.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery, Cosby, TN.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
