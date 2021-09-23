Michael Dale Buckner of Newport, TN passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Mary Wanda (Bay) Worex Buckner; grandparents Joe and Islamae Worex; Mr. And Mrs. Lewis Buckner; brothers Terry and Dwayne Buckner; sister Karen (Elizabeth) Buckner.
He is survived by his wife Lorene Holt Buckner; son Justin Buckner; stepson Shannon Dyke; grandchildren Alexis (Chris) Fowler, Jaclyn Buckner, Macy Dyke, Hunter Buckner, Megan Dyke, Brooklyn Dyke and Levi Buckner; great-grandson Zayden Fowler; Aunt Virginia White Hamm and a host of many family members and friends.
Services were held on Friday September 24, 2021 with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. in Resthaven Mausoleum Chapel. Burial followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Gary Gregg officiating.
Family and friends may sign the online register and post condolences at: www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
